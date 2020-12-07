Share Facebook

Benjamin Logan FFA Members participated in the Topgolf field trip, provided by The Wells Foundation. This foundation’s mission is to push the bounds of philanthropy and create value for the community through social innovation, impact investing and leadership development. The founder, Tony Wells, is a Benjamin Logan FFA Alumni. He has recently reached out to the FFA to encourage students to take part in helping support and shape the future of agriculture.

Topgolf is a global sports entertainment company with heated, outside bays, pointing to driving ranges. Students were transported to Topgolf by bussing where they were introduced to Tony Wells. Each golfing bay had 5 students, to which the students were provided with unlimited food and drinks, as well as 3 hours to golf. Each group got to pick the game version that best fit their abilities. All students were very thankful for this opportunity where many say that they had the time of their lives. The Benjamin Logan FFA thanks the Tony R Wells Foundation for the wonderful and rare opportunity to have a leisurely outing and enjoy each other’s company outside of the school setting.

Students that met their fruit sale goals and attended the trip- Lexi Sutherly, Talley Hartranft, Maria Henderson, Whitney Willoby, Tanner Anspach, Matt Black, Bradey Ackley, Carson Lyden, Gage Hamm, Andrew Huffman, Mason Flint, Mylee Boysel, Ava Boysel, Taylor Forsythe, Addie Buckenroth, Breshon Jacobs, Liz Miller, Leeah Valentine, Kane Gibson, and Shelbie Snoke. Staff members attended included- Mrs. James, Mr. Wood, and Mr. Fay.