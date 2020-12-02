BL FFA’s first virtual Job Interview Career Development Event

Share Facebook

Benjamin Logan FFA members participated in the Job Interview CDE. This contest was completed online for the first time ever, due to COVID-19. The Ohio Job Interview CDE is designed for FFA members to practice and demonstrate the skills needed in

seeking employment in all areas of agriculture. Each part of this event simulates real world experiences that students will have when seeking employment in the future. The participants first completed job applications followed by a job interview. To end the contest, the competitors emailed a follow-up letter. Benjamin Logan Participants include: Senior, Emily Roth; Junior, Maria Henderson; Sophomore, Owen O’Brien; and Freshman, Katie Workman. Jase Stathas was our first year junior/senior participant for division 5. Jase placed 3rd in his division because of his outstanding interviewing skills in the district. Owen also placed 3rd in his division with the great effort he put in and his experience in the district.