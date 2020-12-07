Clear Fork FFA Chapter Fall 2020 News

Share Facebook

This fall the Clear Fork FFA Chapter from Bellville, Ohio has been very well represented in the show ring at a national level.

In October, four of our members made their way out to the American Royal in Kansas City. Savannah Harriman and her brothers Hayden and Logan represented us very well competing with their market lambs and placing very well. Also, they have competed at many jackpots with their lambs even winning their breeds. Colton Boyer has built a small herd of Herefords over the past few years for his SAE (Supervised Agricultural Experience). This year he raised a few heifers of his own and wanted to see where they would rank in the country so he took them to the American Royal to compete.

Then in November several more of our members made their way to the North American International Livestock Exposition in Louisville, Kentucky. Caroline Tilton has been exhibiting cattle at the North American for a few years now. With her shorthorn heifer she was able to be prized with her Bred and Owned Division Champion. On the sheep end of the North American facilities Luke Raudebaugh had his Shropshires. He has been raising sheep for 6 years. His sheep placed at the top end of their classes. Ethan and Dawson Staley exhibited their spring born ram “X-Factor”. They were crowned with Grand Champion overall Katahdin Ram of the North American.