Clear Fork FFA competes in Parliamentary Procedure CDE

The Clear Fork FFA had two teams compete in the Parliamentary Procedure CDE (Career Development Event). They had both a novice and Senior team compete. Parliamentary procedure is the body of ethics, rules, and customs governing meetings and other operations of clubs, organizations, legislative bodies and other deliberative assemblies. Teams from ffa chapters from across the U.S. practice carrying out Parliamentary procedures for this contest. Clear Forks Senior team placed 1st at the county contest which was in person. They then went onto the District 7 contest for the state of Ohio and placed 3rd, this contest was conducted virtually on zoom. Sadly this was the end on the senior teams journey for the year. As for the novice team, they placed 2nd at county, 1st at the district 7 contest, and continued onto the state contest which was also held via zoom and placed 8th in the state of Ohio. Pictured is Clear Fork’s novice team.