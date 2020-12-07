Clear Fork FFA Vegetable Table

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

This year doing the vegetable table for the Bellville Street Fair was a little different due to the given circumstances. Luckily we were still able to put up a very nice table. This year the theme was to educate people about what FFA really is. The junior and senior members of the FFA worked very hard to get everything prepared for the table. We were very fortunate to still have the opportunity to set up the table for the community and to advocate what FFA is all about. We got first in the judging contest and are looking forward to next year’s street fair!