Dairy Labor Certificate Course sponsored by Ohio State University Extension

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

By Chris Zoller, Agriculture and Natural Resources Educator, Tuscarawas County, The Ohio State University

Dairy farm labor is one of the major costs of production, and farm labor is regularly described as an area of concern by dairy farmers. Ohio State University is providing a certificate course to assist dairy farm owners and managers with labor management on farms. This course provides opportunities for participants to examine labor costs, define labor needs, examine hiring processes, promote relationships among farm workers, increase retention, and identify ways to promote employee well-being.

Structure

This five-week course will be held weekly on Tuesdays from 12:30 to 2:00 pm in January and February 2021.

All attendees will be registered with ScarletCanvas, an online platform by The Ohio State University. Materials relative to each topic will be posted there for use by attendees. Because of its virtual format, you do not have to travel to participate and learn very important topics by experts in the dairy and associated industries. Presenters from Ohio State University Extension, Michigan State University Extension, Iowa State University Extension, Cornell University Extension, and private industry will teach the program. Weekly assignments will be given, and interactive discussion will be important for the success of the program. Certificates will be provided to participants completing this program.

Dates and topics

Jan. 12, 2021

Labor Management Benchmarks

So, You Need to Hire Someone – Developing the job description

Jan. 19, 2021

Recruiting Employees Immigrant Labor

Jan. 26, 2021

Conducting an Interview

You’re Hired, now what? Building Success from Day One

Feb. 2, 2021

Building Long-Term Relationships and Team Meetings

Conflict Management

Feb. 9, 2021

Labor Laws

Farm Safety



Registration Details

The cost of the program is $75 per person and is limited to the first 30 people who register. For additional information, please see https://dairy.osu.edu/ or contact Chris Zoller, OSU Extension Educator, at 330-827-0249. Registration deadline is Thursday, Dec. 31.