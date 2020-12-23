December 2020 Ohio Make it with Wool report

Share Facebook

By Daphne Hedgecock, Ohio Make It with Wool Coordinator

This year has been a real roller coaster and even though it has been a little crazy, the Make It with Wool contest was held on Nov. 7 at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Columbus Showcasing beautiful outfits and accessories using wool. Luckily, it was a beautiful day so that gave people the opportunity to go outside and enjoy a few minutes of sunshine and a moment without a mask. Joining us as commentators for the fashion show were Emma Preston the Ohio Wool Ambassador and Charlotte Waldron, National Senior Winner from Ohio. They both provided a presentation about their experiences over the past several months.

This year’s competition might have been smaller in number than we are used to, but the quality was everything you would expect of Ohio. We had four preteen contestants who made everything from skirts to jumpers to sweatshirts. They did a wonderful job and the judges commented on the great sewing skills of such young seamstresses and how difficult it was to pick a winner. The winner was Gillian Knight. Kristen Eberly won the accessories division with a beautiful handwoven shawl she made of gray and red.

The Junior Division and Senior Divisions were spectacular with striking dresses, skirts, blouses, and coats. Our Junior Winner was Michaela Hahn. This Michaela’s second year winning the junior division and she is extremely excited to be competing in the national contest. Our Senior Division winner, Bethany Smith, represented Ohio last year in the junior division at the nationals.

The Adult Division had some fierce competition with four talented women competing. Gretchen Weaver was selected to represent Ohio in the National Competition. You might recognize her name because she has won the national competition before, so we are hoping for a repeat this year.

All three representatives from Ohio will be sending videos, pictures, and their outfits to the national competition, as it will be held virtually. I would like to thank all the contestants and their families, our judges, Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Roger High and my dedicated committee members, Amy Schroeder and Dianne Galloway for without them this contest would not have gone as smoothly as it did. I would also like to thank our wonderful sponsors ASI, OSIA, Pendleton Woolen Mills, and Beautiful Textiles.

With this year’s competition in the books, we are excited to see how our Ohio representatives will do at the nationals. We are looking forward to next year and cannot wait to see what beautiful items will be created. The 2021 contest’s date is already set for Saturday, Nov. 6 and we hope to see you there.