December producer meetings

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader: a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean checkoff
December typically marks the start of the fourth season in Ohio for growers. In the spring is planting season, followed by the summer growing season, and the fall harvest season. Winter is officially “Meeting Season” for many of Ohio’s top producers. December starts the season off early with two statewide meetings within the first week. Due to COVID-19 concerns, both meetings are virtual and can be viewed from the comfort of your own home.
Ohio No-till Council Winter Conference
December 3, 2020 Virtual 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon
The broadcast will begin at 9 a.m. on Facebook
Times are approximate.
9:00 Welcome and Introductions: Jan Layman, President, Ohio No-Till Council
9:05 Soil Health and Cover Crops: Effect on Environment
Hans Kok, Indiana Conservation Cropping Systems Initiative
9:55 Managing Soil for Food and Climate (virtual, live)
Rattan Lal, Soil Science Distinguished Professor, OSU
10:20 Controlling Voles
Jim Hoorman, HoormanSoilHealth.com
11:00 Nutrient Cycling: Roots capturing micronutrients
Willie Durham, USDA-NRCS, Soil Health Specialist, Texas
11:35 No-Till Awards (Sponsored by Walnut Creek Seeds)
Educator/Researcher Award: Rattan Lal, OSU Distinguished Professor
Business/Industry Award: Green Field Ag
Outstanding No-Till Farmer: Gary Shick, Hardin County
Scholarship Awards: 6 winners – funded by Dr. Rafiq Islam, Randall Reeder, and Bill Richards
The Ohio Grain Farmers Symposium
December 7, 2020 Virtual 8:00 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.
The Ohio Grain Farmers Symposium offers farmers throughout the state the opportunity to hear about the latest agricultural issues & trends impacting their operations while surrounded by their fellow farmers and industry experts.
Hear from industry leaders and join your fellow farmers for:
- Top-level speakers – Hear about 2021 market outlooks, weather, and how the results of the election could impact agriculture
- Powerful discussions – To get new insights for 2021 and beyond
- Annual Meetings – Make your voice heard as a member
For more info and to register, click here.