December producer meetings

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader: a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean checkoff

December typically marks the start of the fourth season in Ohio for growers. In the spring is planting season, followed by the summer growing season, and the fall harvest season. Winter is officially “Meeting Season” for many of Ohio’s top producers. December starts the season off early with two statewide meetings within the first week. Due to COVID-19 concerns, both meetings are virtual and can be viewed from the comfort of your own home.

Ohio No-till Council Winter Conference

December 3, 2020 Virtual 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon

The broadcast will begin at 9 a.m. on Facebook

Times are approximate.

9:00 Welcome and Introductions: Jan Layman, President, Ohio No-Till Council

9:05 Soil Health and Cover Crops: Effect on Environment

Hans Kok, Indiana Conservation Cropping Systems Initiative

9:55 Managing Soil for Food and Climate (virtual, live)

Rattan Lal, Soil Science Distinguished Professor, OSU

10:20 Controlling Voles

Jim Hoorman, HoormanSoilHealth.com

11:00 Nutrient Cycling: Roots capturing micronutrients

Willie Durham, USDA-NRCS, Soil Health Specialist, Texas

11:35 No-Till Awards (Sponsored by Walnut Creek Seeds)

Educator/Researcher Award: Rattan Lal, OSU Distinguished Professor

Business/Industry Award: Green Field Ag

Outstanding No-Till Farmer: Gary Shick, Hardin County

Scholarship Awards: 6 winners – funded by Dr. Rafiq Islam, Randall Reeder, and Bill Richards

The Ohio Grain Farmers Symposium

December 7, 2020 Virtual 8:00 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.

The Ohio Grain Farmers Symposium offers farmers throughout the state the opportunity to hear about the latest agricultural issues & trends impacting their operations while surrounded by their fellow farmers and industry experts.

Hear from industry leaders and join your fellow farmers for:

Top-level speakers – Hear about 2021 market outlooks, weather, and how the results of the election could impact agriculture

Powerful discussions – To get new insights for 2021 and beyond

Annual Meetings – Make your voice heard as a member

For more info and to register, click here.