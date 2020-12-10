Farm Bureau trustees elected

Ohio Farm Bureau’s trustees were elected during the organization’s 102nd annual meeting.
District 3 trustee Adele Flynn: Cuyahoga, Erie, Huron and Lorain Counties
District 8 trustee Roger Baker: Ashland, Medina, Summit and Wayne Counties
District 11 trustee Katherine Harrison: Delaware, Franklin, Madison and Union Counties
District 14 trustee Matt Aultman: Champaign, Clark, Darke and Miami Counties
District 17 trustee Al Miller: Belmont, Monroe, Noble and Washington Counties
District 18 trustee Lane Osswald: Butler, Hamilton, Montgomery and Preble Counties
Southeast regional trustee Jenny Cox: Athens, Belmont, Coshocton, Fairfield, Gallia, Guernsey, Hocking, Holmes, Jackson, Knox, Lawrence, Licking, Meigs, Monroe, Morgan, Muskingum, Noble, Perry, Pickaway, Pike, Ross, Scioto, Vinton and Washington Counties