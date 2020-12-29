Farm Office Live winter edition!

Share Facebook

By Barry Ward, David Marrison, Peggy Hall, Dianne Shoemaker – Ohio State University Extension

“Farm Office Live” returns virtually this winter as an opportunity for you to get the latest outlook and updates on ag law, farm management, ag economics, farm business analysis and other related issues from faculty and educators with the College of Food, Agriculture and Environmental Sciences at The Ohio State University.

Each Farm Office Live will start off with presentations on select ag law and farm management topics from our experts and then we’ll open it up for questions from attendees on other topics of interest. Viewers can attend “Farm Office Live” online each month on Wednesday evening or Friday morning, or can catch a recording of each program. The full slate of offerings for this winter are

Jan. 13 7:00 – 8:30 p.m.

Jan. 15 10:00 – 11:30 a.m.

Feb. 107:00 – 8:30 p.m.

Feb. 12 10:00 – 11:30 a.m.

March 10 7:00 – 8:30 p.m.

March 12 10:00 – 11:30 a.m.

April 7 7:00 – 8:30 p.m.

April 9 10:00 – 11:30 a.m.

Topics to be addressed this winter include: outlook on crop input costs and profit margins, outlook on cropland values and cash rents, outlook on interest rates, tax issues, legal trends for 2021, legislative updates, farm business management and analysis updates, farm succession, and estate planning updates.

Who’s on the Farm Office team?

Our team features OSU experts ready to help you manage your farm office including:

Peggy Kirk Hall — agricultural law

Dianne Shoemaker — farm business analysis and dairy production

David Marrison — farm management

Barry Ward — agricultural economics and tax.

Register at https://go.osu.edu/farmofficelive. We look forward to you joining us this winter!