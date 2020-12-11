Food Science and Technology Team Competes, Earns Banner

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

By: Libby Carpenter, Chapter Reporter

Lauren Wright

Recently the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Food Science and Technology Team competed in the Ohio FFA State Career Development Event held virtually.

Food Science and Technology contestants included Erin Baker, Adam Bensman, Erin Blocher, Makayla Brittain, Anna Broerman, Libby Carpenter, Carter Gilbert, Chloe Gump, Brayden Ingle, Katie Larson, Evan Massie, Morgan Nosker, Kaitlyn Roop, Paige Pence, Meadow Powers, Rylee Puthoff, Gretchen Stevens, Emma Sutherly, Jimmy Sutherly, Samuel Sutherly, Isabelle Waite, Seth Wells, and Lauren Wright.

Miami East students placed 5th out of 61 teams. The highest placing individuals that comprised the team were Lauren Wright, Rylee Puthoff, Carter Gilbert, and Emma Sutherly. Lauren Wright was the highest placing individual from Miami East placing 9 out of 412 individuals. The team earned a banner for the agriculture classroom.

During the contest the team members were asked to take a written test, responded to customer inquiry scenarios, identified sanitation errors in the food industry, complete math questions related to the food science scenarios, and recognize common equipment used in a food production facility.