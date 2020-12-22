Four Local FFA members receive $1,000 grants from National FFA Foundation

Share Facebook

Four $1,000 grants have been awarded to Miami East-MVCTC FFA members Isaac Beal, Annabelle Penny, Emma Sutherly, and Braden Zekas by the National FFA Organization. The SAE Grant is designed to help FFA members create and enhance their Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE), a requirement that all FFA members must complete.

All four are members of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter and were selected as recipients of only 289 grants out of over 5,958 applicants nationwide.

An SAE requires FFA members to create and operate an agriculture-related business, work at an agriculture-related business or conduct an agricultural research experience. Upon completion of the grant fiscal year, grant recipients must submit a comprehensive report regarding their career development experience.

Isaac Beal

Isaac Beal is the son of John and Melissa Beal. He received a $1,000 grant from General Mills. Beal will use the grant funds to purchase goat kidding pens to be used in his operation. The new pens will allow him to expanding his herd.

Annabelle Penny

Annabelle Penny is the daughter of Steve and Michelle Penny. She received a $1,000 grant from CTB (Chore Time Brock) for poultry production. Penny will use the grant funds to expand her market poultry production business where she raises and sells meat chickens.

Emma Sutherly

Emma Sutherly is the daughter of Sam and Laura Sutherly. She received a $1,000 grant from Domino’s via the National FFA Foundation. Sutherly will use the grant funds to purchase goat kidding pens to be used in her ownership and the operating a goat production operation with her brother.

Braden Zekas

Braden Zekas is the son of Aaron Zekas and Elyssa Hughes. Zekas received a $1,000 grant from CTB (Chore Time Brock) for poultry production. He will use the grant funds to expand his egg production business.

FFA is a dynamic youth organization that changes lives and prepares members for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.

FFA develops members’ potential and helps them discover their talent through hands-on experiences, which give members the tools to achieve real-world success. Members are future chemists, veterinarians, government officials, entrepreneurs, bankers, international business leaders, teachers and premier professionals in many career fields. FFA is an intracurricular student organization for those interested in agriculture and leadership. It is one of the three components of agricultural education. The official name of the organization is the National FFA Organization. The letters “FFA” stand for Future Farmers of America. These letters are a part of our history and our heritage that will never change.