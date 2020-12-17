Four promoted to senior director positions at Ohio Farm Bureau

Share Facebook

Ohio Farm Bureau staff members Adam Carney, Susan Gaughan, Ty Higgins and Kelsie Schwyn have been elevated to senior leadership positions within Ohio’s largest farm and food organization.

Adam Carney has been promoted to senior director of membership sales and marketing for Ohio Farm Bureau. His almost 15 years of sales and sales leadership experience will be used to help grow Farm Bureau by developing and implementing comprehensive membership marketing campaigns. He provides direct sales support and delivers on-going sales training to ensure membership growth. He has been Ohio Farm Bureau’s director of membership sales since 2017.

Susan Gaughan has been named Ohio Farm Bureau’s senior director of human resources. She will provide both strategic and operational leadership with the responsibility for all human resources functions. Gaughan is responsible for setting, enforcing and evaluating legally compliant human resources policies, procedures and best practices, as well as developing and cultivating an organizational culture of integrity, diversity, learning and respect. Gaughan has 17 years of service with Ohio Farm Bureau.

Ty Higgins has advanced to senior director of communications and media relations for Ohio Farm Bureau Federation. He serves as a spokesperson for the organization and is the primary point of contact for journalists reporting on farm, food, environmental and public policy issues. Higgins leads Farm Bureau’s social media efforts and contributes content across Farm Bureau’s print and broadcast channels. In addition, he works with Farm Bureau members as they communicate with public officials and consumers. He has been Ohio Farm Bureau’s director of media relations since 2019.

Kelsie Schwyn has been named senior director of strategic partnerships and Nationwide services for Ohio Farm Bureau. She is a member of Ohio Farm Bureau’s Strategic Partnerships team, which develops and manages key relationships and partnerships within the farm and food sector and with businesses, member associations and commodity groups. In her role, she will be developing new partnerships that create value on behalf of members and partner organizations’ brands and continuing to focus on strengthening the impact of Ohio Farm Bureau and Nationwide’s partnership within the agriculture community.