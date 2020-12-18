Game warden opportunities

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

By Dan Armitage, host of Buckeye Sportsman, Ohio’s longest running outdoor radio show

In hindsight, I think I would have enjoyed a career as a “game warden.” That’s what Ohio’s fish and game law enforcers were called before being pegged as Wildlife Officers and, more recently, rebranded as Natural Resource Officers. By any name, I believe the job would be rewarding on many levels. If you have an interest in pursuing such a career, applications are being accepted through January 15 for the next Natural Resources Officer training academy. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is seeking to fill at least 15 positions. Natural resources officer duties include law enforcement and public service, as well as education and public relations for ODNR’s divisions of Parks and Watercraft, Forestry, and Natural Areas and Preserves.

Top scoring candidates will undergo interviews and pre-employment evaluations. Those selected as cadets will attend the officer training academy for about five months. Following completion of the Ohio Peace Officer Basic Training course, cadets will complete an additional training program related to ODNR operations and their officer specialty.

Applicants must be 21 years old and possess a valid Ohio driver’s license. An associate degree or completion of an undergraduate core program in natural resources, fish and/or wildlife management, criminal justice, environmental law enforcement or related fields is also required.

Other qualifications include completing a background check, psychological exam and pass a drug screen, as well as meet swim and physical fitness standards and reside within 45 miles of the work location. To apply, visit https://careers.ohio.gov. Good luck!

Angling interest on the rise nationally

The Recreational Fishing & Boating Foundation released data from 45 states that show a year-over-year increase in fishing license sales from January through August 2020 based on a survey conducted by the organization. The growth seen in resident and non-resident sales added up to an increase of more than 3 million licenses over last year’s numbers year-to-date.

All states that provided data are showing surges in fishing license sales, averaging a 14% increase nationwide. According to RBFF, fueling the jump in sales is an 18% increase in resident license sales from the millions of Americans who found themselves seeking new socially distant outdoor activities.

While many states initially saw significant deficits in nonresident license sales due to travel restrictions in the first four months of the year, many have since recovered. In fact, nonresident license sales average a 0.6% increase nationwide with 35 of the 45 states that provided their data to RBFF seeing an increase over 2019. Of note are Missouri and Georgia, who saw 39% and 28% respective decreases in nonresident sales through April, but have since rebounded, with Missouri being down only 1% now and Georgia swinging to a 40% increase.

Hunters asked to submit deer samples

The Ohio Division of Wildlife (ODOW) is encouraging white-tailed deer hunters in Lucas, Fulton, and Williams counties in northwest Ohio to submit samples of harvested deer to be tested for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). CWD is a fatal neurological disease that affects deer populations. While CWD has not been detected in Ohio’s wild deer herd, the Division of Wildlife is enhancing surveillance efforts in specific counties after the disease was detected in southern Michigan. Participation is voluntary and free of charge.

Hunters who participate in the program are asked to remove the head from a harvested deer

and drop it off at any one of 12 collection stations. Collection station kiosks are available now

until Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. A kiosk at each location provides instructions on how to properly

submit the deer head for testing. Hunters will be provided a unique specimen number which can

be used to check results in approximately eight weeks. Results can be found under the District

Two Enhanced Surveillance Results tab on the Chronic Wasting Disease page at wildohio.gov.

Only adult deer harvested from Lucas, Fulton, and Williams counties will be accepted at these

collection stations. If a deer is being sent to a taxidermist, it should not be submitted for testing.

To submit a deer, remove the head approximately 4 inches below the bottom jawbone.

Hunters outside of Lucas, Fulton, and Williams counties may submit a deer for testing at the

Ohio Department of Agriculture’s Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory for a fee. Call

614-728-6220 for more information. The collection station locations are:

Lucas County

* Cleland’s: 10306 Airport Highway, Swanton, OH 43558

* Spencer Township Fire Department: 9445 Frankfort Road, Holland, OH 43528

* Mallard Club Marsh Wildlife Area: 8349 Cedar Point Road, Oregon, OH 43616

* Magee Marsh Wildlife Area Check Station, Ottawa County: 13299 West State Route 2,

Oak Harbor, OH 43449.

Fulton County

* Pettisville Community Park: 18405 County Road D-E, Pettisville, OH 43553

* ODNR Rest Area: 10601 U.S. 20, Lyons, OH 43533

* Maumee State Forest Headquarters: 3380 County Road D, Swanton, OH 43558

* Franklin Township Garage: 10392 State Route 66, Archbold, OH 43502

Williams County

* Lake LaSuAn Wildlife Area Headquarters: 9455 County Road R, Pioneer, OH 43554

* Williams County Fairgrounds: 619 E. Main Street, Montpelier, OH 43543

* Florence Township Building: 362 S. Michigan Street, Edon, OH 43518

* Pulaski Township Garage: 6646 U.S. 127, Bryan, OH 43506

There is no strong evidence that CWD is transmissible to humans. A deer infected with CWD

typically does not immediately show signs of the disease, therefore hunters are encouraged to

wear rubber gloves when field dressing and processing the carcass. Avoid consuming high-risk

tissues such as the brain, spinal cord, eyes, spleen, tonsils, and lymph nodes.

Hunters should dispose of carcasses by double-bagging any high-risk tissues and including

them in household trash to be delivered to a landfill. Those who hunt out-of-state can help

prevent the spread of CWD by following carcass regulations and not bringing high-risk tissues

across state lines.

Visit wildohio.gov for more information. For questions, contact the ODOW District Two office at 419-424-5000.