Holbrook and Manter adds a web location

Holbrook & Manter has added a fourth URL to their family of websites. H&M is proud to invite online users to visit: www.agribusinessaccounting.com.

Dedicated to showcasing the firm’s expertise in working with those in agribusiness and farming, the new website is easy to navigate and clearly lays out why H&M is the top choice for agribusiness professionals seeking an accounting team that will share in their goals and help them work towards continued financial growth.

H&M has been committed to the agribusiness industry since their inception in 1919.

“Holbrook & Manter’s roots go back over 100 years. In that span, one of our firm’s main objectives has always been to bring awareness to farmers and folks that live in the agribusiness space about the importance of implementing knowledge and best practices to achieve their desired goals,” said Brian Ravencraft, H&M principal, CPA, CGMA shares his thoughts on the launch of this new website. “In the eyes of many, agriculture is considered more than an occupation, it is a way of life. We believe we have a unique understanding and approach to assisting folks in agriculture with their business needs and we excited to launch this new site.”

This new website joins the following sites already managed by H&M: www.HolbrookManter.com, www.BusinessAccountingServicesOhio.com and www.SOCAuditServices.com.