Katherine Tai selected to be U.S. Trade Representative

President-elect Joe Biden announced Katherine Tai to be the U.S. Trade Representative. Since 2017, she has been the chief trade counsel for the House Ways and Means Committee and previously served in the Office of the United States Trade Representative as chief counsel for China Trade Enforcement.

“We’re pleased President-elect Biden will reportedly nominate Katherine Tai to be the next U.S. Trade Representative. America’s farmers and ranchers rely on a fair marketplace to compete globally and it’s more important than ever for them to have an ally fighting on their behalf,” said Zippy Duvall American Farm Bureau Federation president. “Ms. Tai has deep trade experience and a solid understanding of the need to enforce existing trade agreements while working with our trade partners to expand market access for America’s farmers as they lead the world in growing healthy, affordable food.”

The North American Meat Institute supports the decision as well.

“Tai, who would become the first Asian American to hold the role of USTR, speaks fluent mandarin and has past experience as a China enforcement head with the USTR. Her expertise could be crucial to resolving trade disputes with China and ensuring the country upholds its commitments in the Phase One Agreement. Tai also impressed lawmakers with her handling of negotiations in Congress for the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement,” said Julie Anna Potts, Meat Institute President and CEO. “Tai has distinguished herself as a skilled negotiator and the Meat Institute stands ready to work with her on trade priorities impacting the U.S. meat and poultry industry.”

Tai’s career at USTR began in 2007 as an associate general counsel. In 2014, she was named chief counsel for China trade enforcement, overseeing disputes between Washington and Beijing at the World Trade Organization. She left that role in 2014 to join House Ways and Means staff and in 2017 was named chief trade lawyer for Chair Richard Neal (D-MA).

Tai will be instrumental in deciding whether to lift hundreds of billions of dollars worth of tariffs on China and allies in the European Union. She’ll also decide whether to continue trade talks with the U.K. and Kenya, which were started by President Trump’s USTR, Robert Lighthizer.