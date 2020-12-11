Kirkpatrick named Ohio Farm Bureau organization director

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Trevor Kirkpatrick has been named Ohio Farm Bureau Federation organization director for Carroll, Harrison, Jefferson and Tuscarawas counties.

In his role, Kirkpatrick will serve as a liaison between the county Farm Bureaus and Ohio Farm Bureau. In addition, he will assist county groups in the development and implementation of programs to strengthen their organizations, enhance their ability to serve members and affect positive change at the community level.

Kirkpatrick is a graduate of The Ohio State University with a bachelor’s degree in animal sciences with a specialization in animal industries, and a minor in meat science. He recently worked as a sales representative for Lean Value Sires and as a sales manager for Kimley Feed Store. He is also the owner and co-host of the U.S. show stock industry’s first podcast, Stock Talk.

Ohio Farm Bureau’s mission is working together for Ohio farmers to advance agriculture and strengthen our communities. Learn more at ofbf.org.