Miami East-MVCTC December FFA Member of the Month

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The December 2020 Miami East-MVCTC FFA Member of the Month is Keira Kirby. She is a sophomore and second year member of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter. Her parents are Kenny and Jenni Kirby of Piqua.

Keira was recently named the top fruit salesperson in the chapter’s annual fundraiser. She sold over $5,000 in fruit and related items. She is the highest selling person in 20 years. She also participated in the 2020 Virtual National FFA Convention. Her Supervised Agricultural Experiences consists of market lambs and breeding goats.

Every month of the school year the Miami East-MVCTC FFA will select a student to be the FFA Member of the Month. The officer team will nominate one member that has been actively involved in the FFA chapter, school and community activities. If selected, the member will be recognized at the monthly FFA meeting, have their picture displayed in the Miami East Ag Room, and will receive a special accolade in celebration of their accomplishment.