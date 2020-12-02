Miami East-MVCTC FFA Competes in County, District Contests

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

By: Libby Carpenter, Chapter Reporter

Members of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter recently participated in the 2020 Miami County Novice Parliamentary Procedure Career Development Event. The competition was hosted virtually.

Placing first and participating was Novice Period 4 – Team Blue were team members Chair – Ayla Gilbert, Vice Chair – Reagan Howell, Secretary – Ella Fine, and Student Advisor – Jadyn Bair.

Participating was Novice Period 4 – Team White were team members Chair Thomas Wallace, Vice Chair Caleb Richter, Secretary – Kaden Weldy, Reporter – Hunter Randall, Sentinel – McKayah Musselman, Student Advisor – Jadyn Maingi, with General Members – Wil Puthoff and Landin Putnam.

Participating in Novice Period 6 – Team Blue were team members Chair Fletcher Harris, Vice Chair Alaina Helsinger, Secretary – Maya Bowsher, Treasurer – Martin Desautels, Reporter – Devon Abshire, and Student Advisor – Conner Adamson.

Participating in Novice Period 5 – Team White were team members Chair – Logan Phillips, Vice Chair – Abigail Kadel, Secretary – Elisabeth Norman, Treasurer – Nick Prince, Reporter – Brooklyn Taylor, Sentinel – Jacob Roeth, Student Advisor – Ty Roeth, with General Members – Brayden Link, Devan Nix, Kyle Larson, Kyle Vernon, and Madison Maxson.

The students showed their knowledge of Parliamentary Procedure by holding a mock meeting and giving quality discussion on motions. Participants were given two minutes preparation time and asked to demonstrate parliamentary procedure abilities including FFA Opening and Closing Ceremonies in a 15 minute time period.