Milton-Union MVCTC FFA top fruit sellers

The Milton-Union MVCTC FFA Chapter held their annual fruit sale this November. Congratulations to our Top 5 Fruit Sellers! In 1st place Erica Pratt, in 2nd place Tyler Kress, in 3rd place Darby Welbaum, in 4th place Sydney Smith, and in 5th place Gracey Bloomfield! Thank you to everyone who bought and sold fruit this fall; we appreciate all of our supporters of our FFA Chapter.