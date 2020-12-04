Next Generation Fuels Act introduced

Share Facebook

Ohio Corn & Wheat is encouraging members to speak out about H.R. 8371.

A top priority for Ohio Corn & Wheat, this legislation would increase ethanol use by more than five billion gallons — that’s 1.8 billion bushels of new annual corn demand.

Also known as the Next Generation Fuels Act, H.R. 8371 will help farms improve the bottom line and stay globally competitive. Building on the proven record of ethanol as a clean burning, high performance fuel, this will transition the U.S. to a higher octane fuel standard — without a mandate — and ultimately strengthen corn markets.

H.R. 8371 was introduced by Congresswoman Cheri Bustos of Illinois. To find out more about reaching out, click here.