Odd fishing baits

By Dan Armitage, host of Buckeye Sportsman, Ohio’s longest running outdoor radio show

What’s the weirdest thing you ever used for fishing bait? Fishbrain, a social media app for people who like to fish, called on its seven million users in the USA to share the strangest baits they have used in the past, and what they managed to catch with their odd offerings.

According to Johan Attby, CEO of Fishbrain “The odd slow day on the water is an unfortunate reality of some fishing trips, but the beauty of fishing is how successful improvisation can be! The most primitive fishing rods need only a stick, string, and bait, so you may be surprised with what you can catch when you have to adapt to missing gear.”

Here are the top five improvised lures and what they can catch, as suggested by Fishbrain users.

Candy

“I caught a trout on Swedish Fish” Igrindathodges, California

“Bass on red Gummy Worms” John.womack, North Carolina

“Starburst and Gummy Bears” Saggy_boi_, Virginia

“Bluegill on a Twizzler” DakDoll5, Kansas

“Sour Gummy Worm and a big fallfish” mmaurer4159, Pennsylvania

Meat

“I used hot dog for a 6lb bass” The_Catfish_King23, North Carolina

“I used a raw bratwurst and caught a 36-inch bowfin” maxwelljesse, Minnesota

“I’ve been catching catfish in the lake in my neighborhood with Sam’s Club Corned Beef lunch meat” BrechtelFishingFamily, Florida

“Bass on hotdogs” botte12, Wisconsin

“Hotdogs and channel catfish” Junior_And_Dom_Fishing, California

Chips and crackers

“Barbecue-flavored Ruffles caught me some little brookies and a cutthroat” ldubangling, Alberta, Canada

“Balsamic Vinegar Triscuits for carp” MattBuell3, New Mexico

“My dad once caught bluefish on Doritos” WesternMassFisherman, Massachusetts

“I put a Flamin’ Hot Cheeto on by the Brownsville Ship Channel and said to everyone (laughing) I was gonna get the catch of the day. Ten minutes later, I had a 17-inch speckled trout” jwolf23, Texas

“Cracker for a catfish” Bassmaster1o1, North Carolina

Fruit, plants and leaves

“Bluegill on pieces of watermelon” gracemccoy, Florida

“Leaf for a 3lb bass” Ecookin, North Carolina

“Caught a 30lb cat on an apple slice” tre.ken

“Snapper on a leaf” Inshore_fisher_boi_07, Florida

“I’ve seen someone catch snapper on asparagus” JamesyBoii-7, Florida

“Bell pepper, and caught a lobster” ViciousHali, California

Fast food

“Caught bluegill on a french fry” holtgonzalez, South Carolina

“I was in Key West not too long ago and caught Atlantic Spanish mackerel on a Wendy’s Spicy Chicken Sandwich” Brodypassman, Louisiana

“I used McDonald’s McNuggets and caught channel catfish, all three were around 3-5lbs” precilianocorona, Texas

“Used burger and hotdogs and caught sunfish and bluegills” RedClover, Hawaii

Fishbrain is said to be the world’s most popular mobile app and social network for people who enjoy angling. The free-to-use app, with more than 10 million users worldwide, helps create the best possible fishing experience by providing everyone — whether beginner or pro — with the tools, insights, and support to enjoy the world’s most popular sport.

As for me, as a kid I once used popcorn for surface-feeding (hatchery) trout at the old Bluehole park in Castalia and hot dog chunks for warmouth in the Olentangy River. I had a fellow on my radio show a few years back who was the president of the local C.A.R.P.S fishing club (Carp Anglers Recreation & Party Society.) When I asked him what was the oddest bait he ever saw his fellow carp anglers use, he said the club treasurer a few days before a contest was known to start feeding his dog corn meal. At that point my producer hit the mute button to end the show before my guest could go into detail about concocting dog-doo balls.

Cleveland Boat & Fishing Show goes digital

January’s 64th annual Cleveland Boat Show & Fishing Expo will launch in a digital format.

“In January, we will take Ohio’s oldest and largest boat show into the homes of our state’s half-million-plus registered boat-owning families,” said Michelle Burke, Lake Erie Marine Trades Association (LEMTA) president. “We’ve told our state’s boaters that forgoing our popular in-person exposition is in line with our industry’s other major winter shows that have an overriding concern for the safety and well-being of all boating families and exhibitors. So, we’re going to present the latest in boats and equipment in a new and exciting way.”

The new online format will include virtual visits to dealerships, walkthrough tours of selected boats and equipment, and direct conversations with salespersons. Learn more at lemta.com.

Delaware shooting range reopens

Ohio shooters are anticipating the opening this month of the new gun range at Delaware Wildlife Area on state Route 229 in Delaware County. The old range and was closed in 2017 because it flooded about twice a year, according to the division’s outdoor-education program manager, Eric Postell. He said that contractors have until mid-December to finish their work on the $8.8 million project.

The new range will have enough benches to allow 91 people to shoot at a time, with shooting distances ranging from 50 feet, where 36 people can shoot pistols at once, to 100 yards, with 30 positions for shooting rifles, he said.

The range will have an area for shotguns, with clay-target throwers provided. The archery area will have a field range with targets out to 90 meters. Targets will be at varying distances at an elevated platform for practice from tree stands, and the area will have a walking course with 14 shooting positions, according to Postell.

In addition to the shooting areas, the renovated range will have two restrooms and an indoor education-and-training facility to be used to train the public about archery and firearms, as well as training instructors and holding programs in partnership with other organizations.

Unlike the old range, the new range will be open year-round, and hours will likely vary among the seasons. The cost to shoot at the range will be $5 a day or $24 a year, with range passes available at any vendor handling hunting and fishing licenses, or at wildohio.gov.

Fishing photo contest

If you snapped a good photo while fishing Ohio’s largest lake, the Ohio Division of Wildlife invites you to submit it in the Lake Erie Fishing Guidebook Photo Competition. They are especially interested in photos of people fishing in action. The winning photo will be used on the cover of the 2021 Lake Erie Fishing Guidebook. Submit your photos through December 1 to ODNR Wildlife Photographer Tim Daniel via email at tim.daniel@dnr.ohio.gov. Photos taken prior to the submission date are acceptable to enter.

Read the Contest Eligibility document carefully before submitting your photo. Photos must be .jpg or .jpeg files and must also be accompanied by the provided photography release forms (adult and minor), which can be downloaded at the right. This photo competition is open to any member of the public except Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) employees and their immediate family members.

Photographs will be judged on technical excellence, composition, and overall impact. One entry will be selected as the winning photo and will appear on the 2021 Lake Erie Fishing Guide.