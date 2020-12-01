Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – December 1, 2020

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

While the main storm center is past us off to the east and north, we have another day of cold air, blustery conditions and wrap around moisture working through Ohio. The backside of this storm complex has less moisture available with it, but strong north and northwest flow will keep lake effect snow top of mind. We look for light snow and flurries to be in over 75% of the state for most of today, with the biggest potential for accumulations in lake effect zones. Western and southwestern parts of Ohio will see the least snow potential today and may even end up snow free. However, all areas will finally be rid falling snow by sunrise tomorrow. The map below shows snow potential for the next 24 hours ending around sunrise tomorrow morning

We are chilly still in many areas tomorrow, although temps moderate late afternoon. Then Thursday we see a mix of clouds and sun with milder temps. A quick moving “clipper”-like system swings through the great lakes Friday and will bring snow potential into the northern half of Ohio. Much like today, NW flow with this fast moving system will put lake effect snow on our watch list. We wont rule out a coating to a few inches anywhere from I-70 north, but will stay precipitation free in the south. Clouds will be less of an issue south of I-70 as well. Colder air follows.

We are partly sunny and chilly for Saturday, before clouds mix with sun on dunday and temps moderate again. NExt week will be dry monday through at least thrusday, with below nromal temps for the first hal fof hte week (through wednesady) and then moderating temps again Thursday forward. Likely we see our next system shortly after the start of our extneded 11-16 day forecast window, late next Friday (11th) or Saturday (12th).

After today’s precipitation, the most noteworthy part of the forecast is likely the temperature swings we see back and forth through the next 10 days to 2 weeks.