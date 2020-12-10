Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – December 10, 2020

Share Facebook

The forecast stays mostly the same, although we are decreasing precipitation totals from this weekend’s event just a bit this morning.

Today we will see sunshine dominate again and south winds will put temps warmer than yesterday. In fact, we look for today to be the warmest day of the week on the combination of sunshine and south winds. We stay dry tomorrow as well and start with sunshine, but expect clouds to increase later afternoon and evening.

Rain arrives in NW Ohio near midnight tomorrow night and the spreads over the rest of the state through Saturday. The heaviest rains stay well west and north in northern IL, NW IN and MI. Here, we are lowering our rain potential to .1″-.5″ with coverage at 90%. New map below.

Cold air blasts into the the state behind the cold front and Sunday will be much colder. Clouds dominate. While we cant rule out a few wet snowflakes, the snow potential for Sunday also looks less impressive. Cold air stays in place for Monday with clouds and limited sun. Tuesday may start with sun, but clouds build ahead of our next precipitation threat.

Light snow can fall over the state from overnight Tuesday night through next Wednesday. There is enough moisture in the little wave that we can see a coating to an inch or two, with 70% coverage. The best snow potential may end up being in NE OH, but central and western OH will see some of the minor accumulations too.

Dry weather back to finish the 10 day period next Thursday and Friday but we stay chilly, averaging a few degrees below normal. Saturday the 19th will see temps moderate. Overall, yesterday today and tomorrow not withstanding, this forecast does little to break the colder pattern we have seen settle in here as of late. We think that the month through Dec 20 will average below normal on temps. and of course, below normal on precipitation, given what we see coming this way.