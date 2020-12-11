Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – December 11, 2020

Share Facebook

We have a final nice day today, but rain is still on the way for the start of our weekend. Temps stay mild today with south flow, but clouds will be on the increase.

Rain starts overnight tonight, initially in NW Ohio, and then moves through for the entire day tomorrow. We are bumping rain totals a bit, but still expect the really heavy precipitation potential to stay to our west and north, over northern IN, MI and back into northern IL. Central MI can get bombed with some very heavy wet snowfall. Here, we expect .25″-1″ over 100% of Ohio for the Overnight tonight through midnight tomorrow night.

Sunday features plenty of clouds and much colder air, but nothing really more than that. Temps will drop to below normal levels. The same story is expected for early next week with more clouds than sun and plenty of cold air hanging around for Monday and Tuesday.

Snow showers are back with a system lifting up from the southwest at midweek next week. On Wednesday we see snow bringing potentially a coating to 2″ to central and southern OH. We can see light snow and flurries farther north, but significant accumulation is not likely from US 30 northward, at least as things sit right now. We will revisit this part of the forecast early next week.

Dry weather is back to finish the week for Thursday and Friday, but we stay cold. Temps easily will be below normal. Then for Saturday, the 19th, we see temps start to moderate, and we will be near normal for Sunday the 20th.

The week of Christmas, we cant rule out a feature moving into the region around the 22nd-23rd, but precipitation totals do not look large. Temps will be cold enough to trigger some wet snow, but if you are looking ahead and trying to figure out if we will have a “White Christmas”…its too soon to tell, and we are in the “not likely camp” right now.