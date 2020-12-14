Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – December 14, 2020

Share Facebook

A cold week is in front of us, but we see only minor precipitation chances in the next 10 days. Temps will be normal to below normal for most of the upcoming 2 weeks, and clouds will be a pretty regular forecast feature.

Today and tomorrow will turn out cloudy to partly sunny, but we will see no new precipitation. Temps will be colder today than yesterday and tomorrow will be similar. Wednesday we have a minor system coming up from the south west. moving through IN and OH. This will bring chances for light snow showers, mostly over southern OH. From I-70 south we can see a coating to an inch or two. While we wont rule out a dusting or some flurries north of I-70, the farther north you go, the better chance you have of seeing no precipitation. Still, clouds maintain a hefty presence over the state.

The second half of the week shows slightly better chances for sunshine. We stay cold for Thursday, but Friday temps moderate just a bit with some sun in the offing. Saturday clouds thicken up again, and we wont rule our scattered precipitation overnight Saturday night into early Sunday. Mostly we will be expecting light snow and flurries, but nothing more than a coting to an inch with 70% coverage.

Next week is dry and chilly again for the most part. WE do see some temperature moderation overnight Monday night and next Tuesday, where we can see temps above normal. But, then we pull back again for the middle and second half of next week. There might be a few flurries around for Christmas eve in central and eastern OH, but really any chance of a white Christmas right now looks low…very low.