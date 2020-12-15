Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – December 15, 2020

Share Facebook

Chilly again today, but we should see more sunshine than yesterday. Temps stay below normal. We still have a minor weather system on the way for tomorrow, coming up from the southwest. This will bring light snow to most of Ohio tomorrow, with 80% coverage. We can see a coating to an inch or two in many places, but will keep an eye out for higher totals potentially south and east.

A reinforcing shot of cold air comes for Thursday and the last part of the week. Temps will be below normal all the way through Sunday, and very chilly for Thursday and Friday. Clouds will be rather dominant Thursday, but we should see increasing sunshine potential Friday through the weekend.

Dry weather continues next week, but temps will be moderating for Monday through Wednesday. We should see temps normal to above normal for that period under partly to mostly sunny skies. Clouds will start to build Wednesday afternoon.

For Christmas Eve next Thursday, we are seeing a front trying to work into the region from the west. With warm air in place, the precipitation for Thursday afternoon and evening likely will be rain. We wont rule out a changeover to wet snow as everything ends, but for right now we continue to believe that the chances of a white Christmas are low. Liquid equivalent precipitation from the front Christmas Eve will be .1″-.6″ with coverage at 100% of Ohio. WE will not rule out precipitation lingering into the first part of Christmas day either. However, this system is well out in the forecast window, at day 10. What we see and when we see it will be fully dependent on the track of the low, so we can expect changing thought patterns on this system over the next week or so. Stay tuned!