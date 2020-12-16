Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – December 16, 2020

Share Facebook

We are moving into a somewhat wintery period over Ohio starting today. A storm complex is sliding by to our south on its way to the mid-Atlantic and northeast states. While this is more of grazing by this storm, it still will bring some snow to Ohio. Areas from I-70 southward can see a coating to 3″ and in a few spots a bit more, perhaps 4 or more. Those areas will be limited to far south and southeast Ohio. From I-70 north, we will see plenty of snow in the air, either showers or flurries, but will see slightly lower totals, a coating to 2″. The map below shows snow potential through the end of the day tomorrow. Cold air continues to blast into OH tomorrow, and the backside circulation around the low off to the east will keep plenty of clouds around along with some scattered snow showers and flurries Thursday accumulations will be minor to non-existent, but snow remains in the forecast. Friday we likely get clouds to break up a bit particularly in the afternoon, after lake effect flurries start the day up north.

Our next front returns for Saturday, but has more spotty coverage. We will keep scattered light snow showers in the forecast for Saturday afternoon and evening, with all action done by midnight. WE can see a coating to an inch with coverage at 70% of Ohio. Dry with clouds and sun for Sunday, but still chilly.

Clouds and limited sun Monday with a chance for a few flurries over far northern OH, offshoots of a wave moving out of MI into southern Ontario. However most of the state stays precipitation free. Temps moderate Tuesday with south flow, and that day may be the warmest out of the next 10. Clouds increase again next Wednesday.

A cold front blasts through overnight Wednesday night into next Thursday (Christmas Eve). This timing is a little faster than our previous forecast. Snow showers will bring potential for 1-4″ of snow over 90% of Ohio. The colder air that is coming in through Christmas Eve means there is potential for that snow to stick around into Christmas Day, giving a white Christmas opportunity. However, the cold air that is diving south looks to be the coldest air of the season so far, and we now think that Christmas has the potential to be the coldest day in quite some time. The map below shows morning lows Christmas morning.