Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – December 17, 2020

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Cold weather remains parked over Ohio for the rest of the week. Today we are dealing with wrap around moisture on the backside of that major winter storm that moved through the mid Atlantic states and into the northeast yesterday and overnight last night. This wraparound moisture will produce plentiful clouds over our state along with some scattered light snow showers. We wont rule out a coating to an inch out of this today, but generally will be closer to the coating where the snow falls.

Tomorrow will produce some breaks in the clouds as high pressure settles in over the eastern corn belt. However, this is a cold Canadian high pressure dome, so temps stay chilly. Clouds increase again Saturday and a quick moving front moves through, triggering some light snow showers late afternoon Saturday into Sunday midday. We project a coating to 2 inches out of that wave with coverage at 90%.

Cold still Monday with clouds giving way to sun. Then Tuesday temps moderate ever so briefly under partly sunny skies. Clouds build once more Wednesday ahead of a front moving through overnight Wednesday night into Thursday.

That front likely triggers scattered snow showers, but coverage has diminished some what. At this time, we think only 50-60% of Ohio will see snow Wednesday night into Christmas Eve, with a coating to an inch or two the most likely outcome. That will be enough to trigger a white Christmas in some of those areas, because the cold air racing in behind the front is very, very impressive. WE will see temps drop dramatically for Christmas Eve night and Christmas Day, with daytime highs at levels likely not seen since this past February. Bundle up! The maps below show potential snow cover on Christmas morning, and then daytime highs for Christmas Day.