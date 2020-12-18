Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – December 18, 2020

Share Facebook

Cold air continues to be the dominant feature for our region. Christmas will be the coldest in a few years with the arctic blast we have coming our way. Before we get there, we have short term spats of precipitation to deal with.

We should see more sun today than the past few days, but with cold air still having a tight grip on the region, it will be difficult to see dominant sunshine. Tomorrow a front sweeps through triggering increasing clouds and some midday, afternoon and overnight snow showers. We think from tomorrow midday through Sunday midday we can see a coating to 3 inches over a good part of Ohio (70% coverage). Clouds hold through the balance of Sunday, and temps for the entire weekend will be normal to slightly below normal. The map below shows weekend snow potential.

Monday brings return clouds. A clipper system rips through the Great Lakes and likely produces some light snow and flurry action over the northern part of the state Monday afternoon. However, we do not look at this as a significant accumulation maker. Tuesday clouds will break for some sun, and we will see some brief temperature moderation. We can be near to slightly above normal next Tuesday afternoon.

A major change in the weather pattern is in the offing for midweek next week. A strong front passes through the eastern corn belt next Wednesday afternoon. Moisture with this front is not impressive. WE can see scattered snow showers with potential for a coating to an inch over 60% of the state, but really, the bigger story is the arctic air that blasts the region for the second half of the week. Temps will be well below normal for next Thursday and Friday, the coldest air we have seen over Ohio since last February. Temperatures Christmas morning will be very chilly (see map below). The cold air means we have a chance of a white Christmas in some areas, as snow from this weekend, next Monday, and next Wednesday, however light, will not really have a major chance to melt. That being said, those snows are not huge either, so it is not going to be a super white Christmas.

The cold air eases next weekend, with temps warming quickly by the 27th. We expect good melt in that period and should see sunshine return. In the extended 11-16 day period, We have snow returning for the 29th and then again on New Year’s Day. We will be cold with temps at or below normal the entire last week of 2020 and as we flip the calendar into 2021.