Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – December 2, 2020

Improving weather is seen over the state in the coming 10 days to 2 weeks. We cant rule out a bit of snow this Friday, but otherwise we are looking at dry weather as clouds mix with sun. The biggest story will be temps whipsawing back and forth over the first half of December.

Today we see times of clouds and sun as we start to get out from under the influence of that big storm complex that impacted us to start this week. We still see decent north winds today, but outside of a few flurries in NE OH, we should see a drier outlook statewide. Temps moderate a bit tomorrow as we turn out partly sunny

A quick moving “clipper”-like system sweeps through the Great Lakes Friday. While the main focal point areas will be in MI and Ontario, we do expect clouds to sweep down over most of OH and we wont rule out some light snow/flurry action in the northern half of the state. We don’t think any thing happens south of I-70, but we can see clouds still have some presence down that way. The map below shows precipitation potential from this fast moving wave.

We are partly to mostly sunny and dry all weekend, Saturday and Sunday. However, we stay chilly with below normal temps. That Friday wave bring a reinforcing shot of cold air. The dry pattern continues next week Monday and Tuesday, but temps stay cold to start the week.

Temps moderate at midweek next week and should be closer to or above normal Wednesday through Friday. Our next chance at moisture likely comes out of a system developing in the central plains late the 11th into the 12th, but its track east at this point is uncertain, and it looks to have limited moisture capacity.