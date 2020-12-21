Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – December 21, 2020

Share Facebook

An active week weather-wise is setting up for this week. Minor precipitation crosses the state today, with a stronger front into Christmas Eve. That front brings much colder air for Christmas and to finish the week, followed by another chance of moisture into the start of next week. The details are below.

Today clouds dominate. We see minor moisture moving through this afternoon and evening but that will bring liquid equivalent precipitation of only a few hundredths to a tenth or two. Most of us will just see sprinkles or flurries, but there can be a few areas that get a little more substance. Still coverage today is only 75% of Ohio. We should see move away overnight and tomorrow, while dominated by clouds, should be a little drier. Temps even start to moderate later tomorrow afternoon and tomorrow night.

Wednesday starts with some sun, then clouds thicken up. Temps climb through the day and we should see Wednesday afternoon be above normal for this time of year. Precipitation starts overnight Wednesday night as rain. We can see rain through midday Christmas Eve totaling .25″-1″ over 90% of the state. Then later Christmas Eve afternoon, precipitation changes to snow and we an see some snow accumulations over night. Our first look right now projects a coating to 2 inches, with hither totals near Lake Erie in north central and northeast Ohio. However, we will be watching this closely and may end up adjusting the snow potential and totals as we get closer to the frontal passage and see where low pressure truly wants to track. The map below shows totals moisture in liquid equivalent (rain plus the snow moisture content) for the event.

The front brings in much colder air to finish the week and for Christmas day. However, we are not as convinced that the air mass will be as cold as we were seeing last week. Still, it will be much colder and remind us once again that is is winter after all. The cold air means your potential for a white Christmas depends fully on how much snow you see in your area as the rains Thursday end as snow. Because it will be cold enough that those snow totals do not go anywhere for Christmas day.

The rest of the forecast is up and down. Sunday the 27th temps moderate and we see some sunshine before clouds return. Overnight Sunday night through Monday the 28th another front sweeps through, bringing rain and wet snow, with liquid equivalent moisture totals of .25″-.75″. Then we are colder to finish the 10 day period for the 29th and 30th.