Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – December 22, 2020

No change in the forecast this morning. We continue to see a very wild swinging forecast in the week to 10 days ahead of us, rife with moisture potential, cold air and snow. But, we are at least seeing a better chance of a white Christmas in some parts of Ohio.

Today will feature clouds and sun – more clouds in the morning, more sun in the afternoon. Temps will be moderating, especially later this afternoon into this evening, as south winds build. Temps continue to be mild tomorrow as clouds build ahead of our next frontal boundary. We think temps tomorrow will be well above normal for this time of year. However, tomorrow clouds will be increasing, particularly in the afternoon and evening. We wont rule out sprinkles in the afternoon and evening, particularly over western and southern Ohio. Better organized rain develops closer to midnight into early Christmas Eve morning. That rain continues into mid morning and close to midday before much colder air associated with the frontal boundary races in. Rain ahead of the cold air surge will run from .25″-.75″ with coverage at 80% of Ohio. Then behind the front in the cold air, we can see anywhere from 1-5″ of snow, with the best potential for upper end of rain totals in central and eastern Ohio; in the far northeast, where the lake can enhance the snow showers, we could see closer to 8 inches if all comes together right. We will revisit snow totals again tomorrow.

This snow will stay into Christmas, guaranteeing a white Christmas in many parts of Ohio. The map below shows depth of snow on the ground Christmas morning. However, we can see some lingering lake effect snow throughout Christmas day on strong northwest flow across the Great Lakes. The best potential in north central and northeast Ohio. Temps will be dramatically colder, well below normal for Thursday night, Christmas day, and also into Saturday the 26th.

We start to see clouds break up Saturday, and Sunday turns out partly sunny and not as cold. Another fast moving trough moves through Monday next week and can give a quick coating to an inch, but nothing major. Partly sunny, dry and cold conditions follow that wave for next Tuesday and Wednesday, with a chance of light snow again for New Years Eve. We start 2021 off with another colder Canadian blast of air and below normal daytime highs for New Years Day.