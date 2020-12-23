Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – December 23, 2020

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Mild weather today as we see good south flow over the eastern corn belt. Clouds develop this afternoon and evening, and we wont rule out sprinkles as we get closer to the evening hours too. More organized rains come together near midnight and continue through most of the overnight. Then tomorrow rain changes to snow for Christmas Eve. Rain totals before the change over will be from .25″-.75″. Then snow totals tomorrow will run from 1″-8″, and the bigger accumulations will be limited to central and eastern Ohio. The map below shows the spread of the snow totals. Near the lake, we will see enhanced snow totals pushing the high end of the range or higher. The major drop in temperatures is the other big story from this front. Temps tomorrow will be steady to slowly falling through the day as the snow falls. Then we stay very cold into Christmas Day.

Strong north winds circulate behind the front for Christmas day, and that will trigger lake effect snows off an on through Christmas. That can bring additional accumulations in northern and northeastern parts of Ohio, and some of those accumulations in the far NE can be significant. Temps will be staying well below normal. Saturday is chilly too, although perhaps not quite as cold. We expect clouds to mix with sun.

Sunday will be partly sunny and dry with moderating temps. Then Monday brings another fast moving system triggering light snow showers with 60% coverage. Accumulations will be no more than a coating to an inch or so. Temps swing back colder again for Tuesday and Wednesday.

New years eve next Thursday we get another front developing off to the west. That should produce snow late new years eve into new years day…rain first with totals of .5″-1.5″, and then some snow on the back side of the front that can bring a few inches of accumulation again.

So, the pattern swings back and forth every few days between now and the end of the year, but we look to start 2021 on a cold note. We also will turn out with above normal precipitation for this last 9 days of 2020 period if our current forecast holds.