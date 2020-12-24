Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – December 24, 2020

Share Facebook

Merry Christmas! For those wanting a white Christmas, it looks like that will be delivered if you are in the eastern half of the state. Western areas are likely out of luck.

A strong front is working through Ohio today. Much colder air is on the way. Rain developed with more frequency overnight and precipitation will end as wet snow. In the west, that wet snow will not stick to anything and will be basically a minimal nuisance. In the east, the precipitation stalls and so we see action lingering longer through the day. That leads to snow totals of 1″-6″ over the eastern half of the state, with the higher totals far east and northeast. This will be a wet snow. Temps are turning dramatically colder today, so any snow that falls will stick around easily in the east. The map below shows potential snow totals by midnight tonight.

Strong cold air advection remains in place tomorrow with stiff north winds coming across the great Lakes. This will trigger lake effect snow and clouds. The clouds will be an off an on feature for Christmas Day over the entire state, lake effect snow mostly north central and northeast, but it could bring a few more inches in those areas. Temps will be well below normal, and wind chills will make it feel worse. A definite winter feel for Christmas.

We stay chilly Saturday with sun working through, then see temps moderate overnight Saturday night and Sunday. Sun starts Sunday but clouds will increase in the afternoon.

Scattered light precipitation pops up after midnight Sunday night, and the continues into early Monday. Moisture totals are minor, under a tenth or two, with coverage at 70% of Ohio. But we can see rain or wet snow with that little disturbance. Drier weather comes for Tuesday and Wednesday, with a cold blast Tuesday and moderating temps again Wednesday.

The warm surge continues into New Year’s Eve on Thursday, wit temps above normal. However, we have another strong front coming that brings plentiful rain from Wednesday night through midday New Year’s Day. Rain totals alone could be half to 1.5″ over 100% of Ohio. And then there is concern about rain ending as snow again. Timing and track of the low will be most important in that forecast, and we are going to sidestep that for a few days and revisit again early next week. But, be aware, we will finish 2020 and potentially start 2021 with a lot of moisture around.

We will also start the new year with another blast of cold air. Temps will rival Christmas day by New Year’s afternoon…and we will keep those cold temps in for the rest of the 10 day period, on through January 3td. However, we see no precipitation threats right now for the 2nd and 3rd.

Merry Christmas, everyone. Enjoy the weekend. We will be back talking weather again on Monday!