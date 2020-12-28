Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – December 28, 2020

Share Facebook

Our weather pattern will get a little more active this week, as we look to end 2020 on a wetter note. Temps will be somewhat “up and down” as well, further amplifying the increase in precipitation activity.

A front is exiting the state to the east today, having brought its best precipitation potential already last night into early this morning. We wont rule out scattered showers lingering this morning over the eastern half of the state. Additional moisture will be limited to a few hundredths here and there. Without moisture, we also look for clouds to dominate a good chunk of the day, but have better chances of them breaking up this afternoon. We should clear completely overnight. Colder air is racing in over the region today. While we expect more sunshine tomorrow, it will remain chilly through the morning. Temps moderate starting mid to late afternoon.

Warmer air surges northward for Wednesday. Clouds will increase through the day, but we still end up with a large majority of the state seeing at least some sun. Our next system will be pushing into areas to our west, and will allow precipitation to develop in NW Ohio Wednesday afternoon and evening. That precipitation spreads over the rest of the state through the overnight period Wednesday night and Thursday and will be rain. Rain totals should end up at .25″-1″ with 100% coverage. After a few hours worth of pause, a second surge of rain comes for New Year’s Day on Friday, with an additional .5″-1.5″ of potential. Cold air once again will be ready to blast in behind the cold front, and that may allow for some of the rain to end as wet snow. However, that is all dependent on timing of the cold air arrival at this point. Currently we have no big snow totals in our forecast and will just deal with some nuisance snow Friday night, but that can change as we get closer to the frontal passage event, so stay tuned. The map below shows combined moisture potential from both waves of this front from late Wednesday through Friday. This is liquid equivalent, and we don’t expect much snow anyway, at least at this time.

Behind the front we are much colder again for the weekend. Scattered light snow showers will be around Saturday with coverage at 75% and a coating to an inch at best. Partly sunny skies are in for Sunday the 3rd with cold temps holding fast.

Warmer temperatures arrive for Monday the 4th and we stay relatively mild though the middle part of the week. Clouds will be mixing with sunshine, and we do not see any significant front for the region in that time frame. So, after an active stretch to finish 2020, we start 2021 more benign on precipitation, but still expect some wild swings in temperatures.