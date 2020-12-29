Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – December 29, 2020

Share Facebook

No major change in the forecast today, but we are pulling back slightly on combined precipitation for the state this week.

We should see a mix of clouds and sun statewide today but temps do not do much better than yesterday, thanks to Canadian high pressure setting up over the top of us this morning. As we start to transition on to the backside of the high, we will see temps moderate, likely late tonight into tomorrow. Clouds will also increase tonight.

Rain starts in NW Ohio tomorrow morning to midday, and then spreads across the rest of the state through the evening, overnight and lingering into mid morning Thursday (New Year’s Eve). Rain totals from this wave will run mostly from .25″ to .5″ with coverage at 90% of Ohio. Southern and SW areas may see slightly higher totals. We then take a break for the balance of New Years Eve with plenty of clouds, but no new precipitation. A second wave of moisture returns to the region for New Year’s Day, and that round will be a little heavier, with rain potential of .25″-1″ over 100% of the state. There is a chance of that rain ending as snow, but for right now we think that chance is pretty small. The map below shows combined moisture potential (most of this rain) for the Wednesday and Friday events.

Much colder air in for the first night of the new year, and then we see clouds and limited sun for Saturday, the 2nd. Sunday the 3rd will be cold with clouds and scattered snow showers. We can see a coating to an inch or two out of that with strong NW flow bolstering the cold air.

The first full week of 2021 looks drier. After a cold start Monday the 4th, we see temps moderate, and then will be near to above normal for Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday the 7th shows a front building to our west, so after sun to start clouds increase. We think that front actually arrives here for Friday the 8th, bringing (you guessed it) rain to start, and then potentially ending as snow. Right now liquid potential looks to be half an inch or less.