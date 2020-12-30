Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – December 30, 2020

Share Facebook

Soggy day over Ohio today, as rain is moving in from the west. Rain early today will be limited to NW OH, but we will see it work through this afternoon, evening, overnight and end tomorrow morning in most areas, but it may hold on a bit longer south and far east. Rain totals will be from .25″-1″ over 100% of Ohio out of this event.

The balance of tomorrow will feature a pause in precipitation. Clouds may break for some sun in parts of the state, but where the moisture holds on longer, we will have trouble breaking the clouds up during the daytime hours. We do think clouds break briefly in those areas overnight tomorrow night.

A second wave of moisture surges northward across the region for New Years Day on Friday. Rain from that wave will run from .25″-.75″ with coverage at 90% of the state. Two day (today and Friday) rain potential to finish one year and start the next are shown on the map below. Colder air races in behind that front, but likely does not get into most areas in time to have much concern about rain ending as snow. We will revisit that question again tomorrow morning.

Much colder air in for Saturday, and then on Sunday we remain chilly with a chance of scattered snow showers. WE are actually in the crosshairs of the Sunday event, and so if there is any threat of accumulation out of this snow system, we will see it. Right now we’ll leave the door open to a coating to 2-3 inches in spots, with the best potential in central OH, but again, lots of variables here, so we will take a new look tomorrow and see if we can weed some of the noise out of this system.

Next week looks dry beginning to end. We see partly sunny skies most of the week with moderating temps starting Monday and holding through Friday. A weak front late Thursday may bring more clouds in for Friday, but right now we are not too excited about precipitation potential. IF we do in fact get through that frontal passage with little to no moisture, we look dry well into the first half of the extended 11-16 day forecast window, perhaps out to the 11th. Stay tuned.