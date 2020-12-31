Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – December 31, 2020

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

We have a mostly dry day for our last day of 2020. After a soggy day yesterday, we take a break today before our next wave of moisture moves up in. Today will feature clouds and some sun, as the atmosphere yo-yos back and forth on temps, but we also have high pressure sitting not to far to our west and north. Temps do start to climb late tonight and will be mild tomorrow.

Rain surges up into Ohio tomorrow by midday. The system is looking a little delayed in its move north this morning, and so we will see the rain start later, but last a little longer as well. Through the afternoon, evening and overnight we expect .25″-1″ over 100% of Ohio. This will be all rain, no snow. The map below shows rain totals through sunrise Saturday. Lingering showers Saturday morning may be in over northern tier counties, but they will move away quickly. Cooler air moves in for Saturday, but not cold, and we do not have any concern about snow for Saturday at this point. Sunday a quick moving little system moves across the ECB and brings the potential for scattered rain or snow showers to OH. Liquid equivalent will be .25″ or less, and we think most of this will be light rain, but wet snow flakes will have the best potential to mix in in north central and NW Ohio. This action is gone by midnight Sunday night.

We are partly to mostly sunny, mild and dry for Monday Tuesday and most of Wednesday. Overnight Wednesday night into Thursday midday we have scattered showers coming back with another frontal boundary. Rain totals will be .25″-.75″ with 90% coverage. The biggest rain potential in central and southern Ohio. Clouds linger Friday and we get colder, but should be dry.

Next weekend will start mild Saturday, but clouds increase late Saturday night and a front could bring rain/snow back for next Sunday the 10th. Moisture does not look over the top, but we will be watching for strengthening or weakening of the system. Overall, we look to start off the first 10 days of 2021 on a warmer than normal note, with temps more like Feb than Jan.