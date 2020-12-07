Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – December 7, 2020

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

A dry week is on the way this week, chilly to start but temps moderate the second half of the week. Our next threat of moisture comes this weekend on Saturday.

Dry today. But, after the weekend featured more clouds than we wanted to see, it looks like more of the same today. Strong flow continues across the Great Lakes and that will trigger clouds over a good part of the state. There may be more sunshine potential in southern OH, but norther areas likely have more clouds than sun. Temps stay chilly at below normal levels in many areas today. Tomorrow has better sun potential, but still stay chilly as north winds hold in.

South flow develops at midweek and temps moderate on Wednesday . WE will be normal to above normal on temps for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with sunshine in full control. Clouds will start to develop late Friday and through the overnight into early Saturday. These clouds build ahead of our next front.

That system arrives Saturday. With the mild air still here at the start, we see rain at the outset. However, cold air comes blasting in as the front pushes through, and likely allows precipitation to mix with and change to wet snow before ending, especially in central and northern OH. Really, the cold air hits all areas, so the threat of precip ending as snow is something we all need to watch for. Precipitation totals will be from .1″-.6″ in liquid equivalent, but we have to allow for some of that to come as a coating to 2

of sloppy wet snow. Everything should be done by sunrise Sunday or shortly thereafter. The maps below show precipitation potential (liquid equivalent). There WILL be some snow included in these totals, but we will fine tune our snow forecast as we get closer to the event, as it all hinges on when the temps drop, relative to our moisture flow.

We are much colder for the balance of the weekend along with the start of next week. Temps will be very cold for Monday and Tuesday, remaining chilly Wednesday but moderating. We are dry for that full Sunday through Wednesday period, along with the start of the extended 11-16 day period next Thursday. However, we continue to watch for a strong winter storm to exit the central plains as we get closer to next Friday, the 18th. The track is still up in the air, with plenty of time for change. But, right now we are definitely keeping an eye on the system.