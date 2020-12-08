Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – December 8, 2020

Share Facebook

No change to the near-term forecast and only minor changes farther out this morning. Cold air will ease in the days ahead and we do have some liquid coming this weekend.

Dry today. We remain chilly, but should see a little better sun potential over the past few days. Tomorrow we see south flow really kick in. That, along with full sunshine, will bring us to above normal temps levels for most of the last half of the week, tomorrow through Friday. Clouds will build late Friday afternoon and Friday night.

Our next front arrives here on Saturday, bringing predominately rain. Cold air will blast in behind the cold front, but we are delaying the arrival of the cold air until most of the moisture has worked through. Rain can change over to and end as wet snow, but that will be overnight Saturday night through midday Sunday. Liquid precipitation potential will be from .1″-.5″, but the last little bit of that will be wet snow, particularly over areas from I-70 north from midnight Saturday night through midday Sunday. Snow will only be a coating to an inch at best. The map below shows liquid equivalent precipitation from this weekend’s event.

We start to dry out Sunday afternoon but will be much colder. We remain chilly for Monday and early tweedy, then temps moderate again Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday. Clouds increase next Thursday and our next front arrives late in the week for Friday the 18th. This front does NOT look like it turns into a major winter storm, and in fact will turn out to be very similar to this weekend’s event… rain to start, maybe ending as some wet snow. The rest of the extended period look looks to be up and down on temps, with a big cold push coming for the days preceding Christmas. But, other than some snow for the 22nd, the rest of the extended period loos dry.