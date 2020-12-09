Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – December 9, 2020

Share Facebook

Warmer temps are moving into Ohio today. South winds are developing and that will bump temps today with warmer air in tomorrow and Friday. Sunshine will be a more dominant feature over the region during this warm push, helping temps move to well above normal levels for the second half of this week. Clouds start to build Friday late afternoon and overnight.

Our next threat of rain comes with a frontal system this weekend. Rain is expected over all Ohio on Saturday. Cold air is coming with this system, but at this point we are not as concerned about it getting here while significant moisture is still around. So, while we cant rule out rain ending as some wet snow overnight Saturday night into early Sunday, especially in northern Ohio, in general, the bulk of our precipitation will be rain. Totals will run from .1″-.75″ over 100% of Ohio. Map below.

Much colder air finishes the weekend on Sunday, and clouds likely dominate Sunday afternoon. Better sunshine potential is around Monday and Tuesday, but with cold air and north flow, it will be difficult to see full sun. Precipitation is back for Wednesday as we can see some scattered light snow showers .Coverage will be limited to about 40% of Ohio and we do not expect major accumulations, but also wont rule out a coating to an inch in the coverage area.

The rest of the week is drier next week, as our late week system seems to be falling apart out west. In fact, we may end up dry through next weekend and look at our next threat of precipitation coming just days before Christmas with a chance of light snow for Tuesday the 22nd. In total, we continue to see December below normal on total precipitation, and even with the warm up the next 3 days, we should average normal to below normal on temps through Christmas.