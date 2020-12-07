Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast |Ep. 183 | Glaciers and Voles

Share Facebook

Matt, Kolt, Dusty, and the newest Ohio Ag Net employee, Madi Kregel, are running the show today! Madi talks about finishing her internship experience after being an intern during the pandemic. Dusty has three interviews this week after he and Kolt attended the Ohio No-Till Council Meeting; his audio features: Dr. Rattan Lal on agricultures best managment practices, climate change, and carbon sequestration: Hans Kok on soil health, cover crops, and the history of our soils: and Jim Hoorman on voles.