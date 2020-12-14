Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast |Ep. 184 | The Queen came for a Chat

Matt, Kolt, and Madi host her Royal Highness Mackenzie Hoog, The 2020 Ohio Fairs Queen. Mackenzie chatted about the Ohio Fair Managers Convention, which will be held virtually this year on January 8-9th, and what the Ohio Fair’s Queen Contest will look like this year. Interviews this week include a discussion on Vomitoxin from Dale with Craig Haugaard. A quick update from Duane Statler from the Blanchard River Demo Farms, with Dale as well. And a chat with Brian Ravencraft from Holbrook and Manter.
