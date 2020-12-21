Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast |Ep. 185 | Fa La Lama Sweater

Share Facebook

Merry Christmas, Ohio! Matt, Kolt, and Dusty are joined by Elizabeth Long from Ag Resources Management (ARM); they talk about end of the year finances. The ugly Christmas sweater game is afoot on this weeks podcast, and this is one for the livestock. See for yourself on the Ohio Ag Net Facebook page. Dusty has two featured audio submissions this week. One with ODNR Director Mary Mertz, on H2Ohio and other projects her department has taken over. The second has ODA Director Dorothy Pelanda, while she spoke at a press conference on the H2Ohio program. From the OCJ & OAN family, to yours, have a safe and wonderful Holiday!