SHA Scholarship Fund established to honor regenerative ag pioneer Kendra Brandt

The Soil Health Academy (SHA) announced today the establishment of a new scholarship fund to honor soil health and regenerative agriculture pioneer, Kendra Brandt of Carroll, Ohio, who passed away recently.

In memory of Kendra’s legacy, Understanding Ag, LLC (UA), provided an initial endowment to establish the SHA scholarship fund, which is targeted to women and beginning farmers who are committed to growing the regenerative agriculture movement by implementing regenerative principles in their own operations or through regenerative agriculture education, outreach or policy advocacy.

“Kendra, alongside her husband David Brandt, formed a magnificent team that raised children with respect and honor, were vital members of their community and beyond, and stood as pioneers in helping others regenerate our soils, our ecosystems and ultimately our health,” said Allen Williams, SHA instructor and UA partner. “On their model regenerative farm, Kendra and David have graciously hosted thousands of visitors from all over the world, including delegations from China and France. Their farm was also the site of the kick-off of USDA’s national ‘Unlock the Secrets in the Soil’ campaign.”

Dave and Kendra Brandt

The new Kendra Brandt SHA Scholarships will provide partial tuition funding for recipients to attend a popular, three-day SHA regenerative ag school. The SHA on-farm schools feature instruction by Williams, Ray Archuleta, Gabe Brown, Shane New, and other technical consultants, all of whom are widely considered to be among the most preeminent pioneers, innovators and advocates in today’s soil health and regenerative agricultural movement.

“Kendra’s contributions to regenerative agriculture, while behind the scenes, were as consequential as any of the world’s higher-profile leaders of the movement and her recent passing leaves a void that will be impossible to fill,” Williams said. “However, with the granting of each scholarship, her legacy will flourish and further advance the cause of soil health-focused regenerative agriculture.”

To learn more about the scholarship, to contribute to the scholarship fund or to apply, visit https://soilhealthacademy.org/scholarships/ .