Top stories of 2020: No. 6

December 30, 2020 Top Headlines Leave a comment

Politics of cow farts and the Burger King Whopper

In a bizarre ad campaign based on shaky science, flawed logistics and incorrect assumptions, Burger King touted feeding lemongrass to cattle to reduce climate change. The delightful Doc Sanders addressed the issues and set the science straight, but also gave Burger King kudos for ultimately reversing their course on this Whopper of a story. If you did not see the initial ad, you can view it at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zNI8zVmHCng. It will further shape your impressions looking back on the insanity of 2020.

