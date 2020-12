Share Facebook

Deaf farmer finds a way to overcome

Wonderful OCJ field reporter Brianna Gwirtz made it into the top 10 this year with a heart-warming story about deaf farmer Matt Fry. Both Matt and his wife are deaf and their two children can hear. In the August story, Matt shared about the ways he has been able to overcome the challenges of not being able to hear on the grain and cattle operation.