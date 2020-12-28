Share Facebook

What a year! The top web stories from 2020, as you may guess, took quite a departure from the norm. Web traffic expanded significantly in 2020 at ocj.com but we did not have many of the normal events that typically drive our top posts, such as the Ohio State Fair and crop tours. Much of the resulting drama of not having these events showed up very clearly in the top stories of 2020. I will say there are some surprising results (to me anyway) from a 2020 that was never short on uncertainty and, quite frankly, insanity. Stay turned in the coming days as we count down the top stories of 2020. Here’s the tenth most viewed story online from the last year.

10. Ohio brothers make aquaculture dream a reality

Madi Kregel again in the top 10 with this great story about TJ and Jack Waldock in Wood County raising shrimp and tilapia in an effort to diversify the family vegetable operation. The business has taken tremendous work and investment to get going but is a dream come true for the seafood-loving brothers.