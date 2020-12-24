USDA and NASA working together

December 24, 2020

A new agreement between the U.S. Department of Agriculture and NASA strengthens their partnership. The goal is to more closely align NASA’s experience with technology development and USDA’s scientific experience and knowledge of agricultural production.

“Today, technology plays an ever-larger role in growing the food we eat, and this partnership between USDA and NASA will no doubt help to advance the goal we all share of feeding the world,” said Zippy Duvall, American Farm Bureau Federation president. “Many people don’t realize how applicable NASA’s technology is to agriculture and I applaud this commitment to breaking down walls and advancing innovation in agriculture. We look forward to working with both the USDA and NASA to inspire the next generation of agriculturalists.”

The memorandum will help both agencies explore research gaps of importance to the agricultural community. Another focus will be education to inspire youth in America to pursue careers in STEM and agriculture.

